DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Boosted by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for 4.0% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.02. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.71 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.05.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

