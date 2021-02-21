Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.0550 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $7.07 billion and $2.26 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.75 or 0.00398926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,468,349,047 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

