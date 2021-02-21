Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 1.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar General worth $27,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DG opened at $201.16 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.92.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

