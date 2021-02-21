Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.96.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $5.68 on Friday, reaching $371.46. 501,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.80 and its 200-day moving average is $392.53. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $275.22 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

