Donu Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (DONU)

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Donu has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Donu has a market cap of $164,140.30 and approximately $60.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Donu Profile

Donu (CRYPTO:DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh

Buying and Selling Donu

