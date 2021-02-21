Donut (DONUT) Hits Market Cap of $2.50 Million

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Donut token can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded up 54.7% against the dollar. Donut has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $625,025.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.96 or 0.00511645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00088510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00063699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00077832 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00389136 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Token Trading

Donut can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.