DPRating (RATING) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. DPRating has a market capitalization of $571,449.87 and approximately $31,855.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00059332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.00747213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00044009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00018885 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00039025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.42 or 0.04489519 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

