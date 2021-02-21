Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Tops $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $142.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00059841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.46 or 0.00767249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00042221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058691 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018297 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00040639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.05 or 0.04612641 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.