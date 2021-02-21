DragonVein (DVC) Trading Up 55.9% This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One DragonVein token can now be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and $12.22 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 55.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,982.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.50 or 0.01222303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.79 or 0.00426077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00030353 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003819 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

