DragonVein Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $7.48 million and $1.38 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,392.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $696.09 or 0.01212853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.42 or 0.00410198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030328 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003379 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

