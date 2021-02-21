DREP (DREP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.61 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One DREP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $35.07 million and $2.61 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DREP has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00060205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.97 or 0.00755272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00043694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00057902 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019876 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.16 or 0.04586040 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

