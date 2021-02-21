DubaiCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $19,137.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $19,137.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021442 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001569 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

