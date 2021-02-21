Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Tops $1.88 on Major Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $58.94 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00003253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.75 or 0.00511147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00067575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00063255 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00077261 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.17 or 0.00385714 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

