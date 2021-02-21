Dune Network (DUN) Price Hits $0.0174 on Exchanges

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Dune Network has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Dune Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dune Network has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $1,282.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.15 or 0.00504810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00067958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00090940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00062202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00076294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.61 or 0.00383340 BTC.

Dune Network Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 455,714,849 coins and its circulating supply is 358,154,938 coins. Dune Network’s official website is dune.network . Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network

Buying and Selling Dune Network

