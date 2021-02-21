Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 24.9% Higher Over Last Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $72.90 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.15 or 0.00768084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00042682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00059083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.64 or 0.04549803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00039284 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,995,333 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.