Dynamite Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $110,423.15 and $114,367.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 792,825 coins and its circulating supply is 371,989 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

