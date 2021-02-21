e-Gulden Price Up 16,087.1% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $3.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 16,087.1% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.08 or 0.00398525 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,974,888 coins and its circulating supply is 17,152,589 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

