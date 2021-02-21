Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $47.77 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 91,375 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

