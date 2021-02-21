Earneo (RNO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $42.00

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Earneo token can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Earneo has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $42.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Earneo has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070495 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002385 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Earneo

RNO is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 tokens. Earneo’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . The official website for Earneo is www.earneo.io . Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Earneo Token Trading

Earneo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earneo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earneo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

