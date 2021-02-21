EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $140.48 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $153.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.88.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

