Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,060 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,831,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,326 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

