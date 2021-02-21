EDC Blockchain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $421,990.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $421,990.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,063.13 or 0.99771301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00036734 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00142648 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.