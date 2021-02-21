Edgeless Hits Market Cap of $726,703.71 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $726,703.71 and approximately $6,247.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00060024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.12 or 0.00766357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00041760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00058241 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00040321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.21 or 0.04641026 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.