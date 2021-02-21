Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,836,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,218,037 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,171,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.20.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,106,714.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $991,790.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,171 shares of company stock worth $22,820,527. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

