Egretia (EGT) Price Hits $0.0042

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Egretia has a market cap of $17.52 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Egretia has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00059736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.00 or 0.00764659 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00043338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00058586 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00040473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.03 or 0.04589771 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a token. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

