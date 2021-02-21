Elastos Market Capitalization Tops $73.13 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $73.13 million and $8.44 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.24 or 0.00007465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006829 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002829 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000111 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

