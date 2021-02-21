electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $940,000.00

Equities analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to post $940,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. electroCore reported sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $3.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 million to $3.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.90 million, with estimates ranging from $5.34 million to $6.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow electroCore.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the third quarter worth $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in electroCore during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in electroCore by 178.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

