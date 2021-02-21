Electroneum (ETN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.46 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $130.41 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 145.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 128% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,235,808,023 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.