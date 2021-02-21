Elephas Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 680,080 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 680,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,060,000. Baidu accounts for about 23.6% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Elephas Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Baidu as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $41.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,149,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,498. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $346.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.70.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.