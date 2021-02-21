Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Elrond ERD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.56 or 0.00492418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00089495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00061285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00076365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.00378471 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

