Elrond Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. Elrond has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and $122.52 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $142.17 or 0.00249757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,529.65 or 0.02687277 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00041329 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,229,492 coins and its circulating supply is 16,993,805 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

