ELTCOIN Market Capitalization Hits $79,533.21 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $79,533.21 and $9,465.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00060183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.31 or 0.00777639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00041208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00058366 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00018543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.12 or 0.04725538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00040886 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

ELTCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

