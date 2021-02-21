ELYSIA (EL) Market Cap Hits $8.23 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.22 or 0.00513057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00089805 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00063912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00078190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00029463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.63 or 0.00386910 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

ELYSIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

