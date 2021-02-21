Elysian (ELY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $92,342.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Elysian has a market capitalization of $114,289.77 and $92,342.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.24 or 0.00752182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00059422 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019214 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00039644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.42 or 0.04509582 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (ELY) is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

