EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stake Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,175 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of EMCOR Group worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,872,000 after buying an additional 82,553 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after buying an additional 538,991 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,649.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 487,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 204,595 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EME opened at $92.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $101.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

