Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EMA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.20.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$50.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Emera Incorporated has a 1 year low of C$42.12 and a 1 year high of C$60.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

