Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,743 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Emerson Electric by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 293,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 100,735 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after buying an additional 649,856 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $85.45 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

