Eminer (EM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.37 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Eminer has a market capitalization of $10.09 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eminer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00059192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.61 or 0.00776368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00059294 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00039497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.37 or 0.04531092 BTC.

Eminer Profile

EM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “

Eminer Coin Trading

Eminer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.