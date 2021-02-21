Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Cap Hits $99.74 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $99.74 million and approximately $594,959.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.09 or 0.00502961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00093977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00062156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.23 or 0.00394197 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars.

