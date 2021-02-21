Endor Protocol Price Up 57.5% Over Last 7 Days (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 57.5% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.37 million and $140,960.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.98 or 0.00514309 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007976 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00035487 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.26 or 0.02506525 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00022090 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

