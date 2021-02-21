Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.46 ($11.13).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

