Energo (TSL) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Energo has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Energo has a market capitalization of $236,878.36 and $7,065.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00058825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.86 or 0.00775125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00042503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00058917 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00019053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00039467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.17 or 0.04530693 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

