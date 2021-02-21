Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 122.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Entegris by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after purchasing an additional 704,157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Entegris by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,601,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Entegris by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,510,000 after purchasing an additional 796,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of ENTG opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

