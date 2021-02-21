EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.20-7.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.271 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.62-1.70 EPS.

EPAM opened at $376.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $402.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAM. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.40.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,105 shares of company stock worth $5,684,005. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

