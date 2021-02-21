EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.62-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $757-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.99 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.20-7.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.40.

EPAM stock opened at $376.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $402.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,901.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,105 shares of company stock worth $5,684,005 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

