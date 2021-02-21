Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPOKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

