Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edesa Biotech, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Edesa Biotech in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 110.02% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.70% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edesa Biotech news, Director Frank R. Oakes sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $57,942.00. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.