Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.