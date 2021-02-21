Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Chemours Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Chemours in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chemours’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

The Chemours stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The Chemours has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 949.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

