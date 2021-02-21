Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Allison Transmission in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 79,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.